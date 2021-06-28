Delta Investment Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,050 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 80,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 44,785 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 429,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 154,648 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1,165.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 18,910 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 448,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 61,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $871,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,357. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

