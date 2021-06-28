Delta Investment Management LLC Purchases 4,522 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,997 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 2U were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of 2U by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,272,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,958,000 after acquiring an additional 215,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 2U by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,332,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,406,000 after acquiring an additional 69,992 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of 2U by 79.8% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,239,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,968 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of 2U by 5.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,049,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,353,000 after acquiring an additional 103,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of 2U by 0.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,078,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter.

2U stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.86. The stock had a trading volume of 14,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. 2U, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.45 and a fifty-two week high of $59.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 0.98.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. 2U had a negative return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $232.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.10.

2U Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

