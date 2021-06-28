Delta Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,585 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.9% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.21.

In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $1,021,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $2,766,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,337,430.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 156,647 shares of company stock worth $21,717,282 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

TMUS traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $144.87. 7,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,522,203. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.15. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.43 and a 52 week high of $148.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $180.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.81, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.