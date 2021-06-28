Delta Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Delta Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,046 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 222.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,967,000 after buying an additional 5,259,579 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,833,978,000 after buying an additional 5,193,990 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 316.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,695,000 after buying an additional 1,470,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,612,000 after buying an additional 1,188,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus upped their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.77.

CVX stock traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.39. The company had a trading volume of 151,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,551,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $201.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.07. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

