Delta Investment Management LLC Sells 1,582 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Delta Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.1% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.8% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.5% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.4% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.46. 45,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,997,857. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $118.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 49.24%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.