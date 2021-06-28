Delta Investment Management LLC Sells 574 Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Delta Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. L Brands comprises approximately 1.6% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in L Brands were worth $5,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LB. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in L Brands by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 15,819,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $588,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,710 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in L Brands by 9.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,464,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $894,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,186 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,558,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,141 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,353,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $268,892,000 after acquiring an additional 193,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands during the first quarter worth about $187,393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $326,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,715,068.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on L Brands from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on L Brands from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on L Brands from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.57.

Shares of LB traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.53. 8,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,314,439. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.76. L Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $73.25.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.99) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. L Brands’s payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

L Brands Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

