Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.62). Denali Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($0.99). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to ($1.39). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DNLI shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

NASDAQ DNLI traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $75.05. 460,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,104. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.78. Denali Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $93.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 326.01 and a beta of 1.91.

In related news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $1,037,704.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $2,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,806 shares of company stock worth $16,536,335 in the last three months. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 62.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,275,000 after buying an additional 130,063 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.4% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 138,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,897,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Tao Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $348,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 13.8% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,209,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,081,000 after buying an additional 146,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

