Dent Price Tops $0.0023 on Exchanges (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Dent coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dent has a market capitalization of $230.64 million and $27.43 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dent has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dent alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00055191 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00020072 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.43 or 0.00666952 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000316 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00039022 BTC.

Dent Coin Profile

Dent (CRYPTO:DENT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,610,710,274 coins. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Buying and Selling Dent

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.