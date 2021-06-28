Desjardins Boosts Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Price Target to C$45.00

Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) had its price target lifted by Desjardins from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EMLAF. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Empire in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Empire from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. CIBC raised their price target on Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Empire in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Empire in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Empire has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS EMLAF opened at $31.60 on Friday. Empire has a 12-month low of $23.76 and a 12-month high of $34.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.27.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Farm Boy, Longo's, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations, as well as operates grocery e-commerce stores under the banners, such as VoilÃ by Sobeys, Grocery Gateway, IGA.net, and ThriftyFoods.com.

