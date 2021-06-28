Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €220.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €186.00 ($218.82) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €196.00 ($230.59) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €187.25 ($220.29).

Shares of RI opened at €187.00 ($220.00) on Thursday. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a one year high of €136.25 ($160.29). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €176.98.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

