Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

DBOEY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DBOEY opened at $17.64 on Friday. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $19.78. The firm has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.3545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. Deutsche Börse’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

