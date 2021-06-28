DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 84.0 days.

Shares of DFDDF stock remained flat at $$30.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.98. DFDS A/S has a 1-year low of $19.65 and a 1-year high of $47.20.

DFDS A/S Company Profile

DFDS A/S provides logistics solutions in Denmark and internationally. The company operates through Ferry and Logistics divisions. The Ferry division operates ferry routes in and around Europe transporting freight units, primarily trailers and passengers, as well as offers port terminal services. This division provides ferry services primarily to forwarders and hauliers, as well as manufacturers of heavy industrial goods, such as automotive, forest and paper products, metals, and chemicals; and operates passenger ships for passengers with own cars, mini cruises, business conferences, and tour operators.

