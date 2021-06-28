Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,605 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 12,586 shares.The stock last traded at $172.49 and had previously closed at $171.84.

The stock has a market capitalization of $550.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.99.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.01 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 38.09% and a return on equity of 19.62%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd.

In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, CFO Thomas Edward Line sold 1,500 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $266,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,337,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the first quarter worth $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 20.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 788 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients. The company also provides fund administration services, including portfolio and regulatory compliance, treasury and financial oversight, and general business management and governance of the mutual fund complex, as well as oversight of back-office service providers, such as the custodian, fund accountant, and transfer agent.

