DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DSRLF shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of DiaSorin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

DiaSorin stock opened at $176.00 on Monday. DiaSorin has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.24.

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostic and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. It provides various immunodiagnostic platforms, including LIAISON, LIAISON XS, LIAISON XL, and LIAISON XL LAS; and molecular diagnostics platform, comprising of LIAISON MDX.

