discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV) Insider Nicholas Jefferies Purchases 3,703 Shares

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV) insider Nicholas Jefferies acquired 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 944 ($12.33) per share, for a total transaction of £34,956.32 ($45,670.66).

DSCV stock opened at GBX 951 ($12.42) on Monday. discoverIE Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 481 ($6.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 967 ($12.63). The company has a market cap of £850.73 million and a PE ratio of 73.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 811.11.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This is a boost from discoverIE Group’s previous dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. discoverIE Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital cut shares of discoverIE Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of discoverIE Group from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 930 ($12.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

