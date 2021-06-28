DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $42.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DISH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DISH Network from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC raised their target price on shares of DISH Network from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.21.

DISH stock opened at $42.41 on Friday. DISH Network has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DISH. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,502,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991,543 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 3,698.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,481,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,571 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,125,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,224 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 1st quarter worth $47,812,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 2,113.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 840,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,289,000 after acquiring an additional 802,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

