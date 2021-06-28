Doki Doki Finance (DOKI) Price Hits $50.59 on Top Exchanges

Doki Doki Finance (CURRENCY:DOKI) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. Over the last seven days, Doki Doki Finance has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Doki Doki Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $50.59 or 0.00148050 BTC on major exchanges. Doki Doki Finance has a total market cap of $2.53 million and $116,150.00 worth of Doki Doki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00053227 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003219 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00019895 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $207.57 or 0.00607478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000307 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00037445 BTC.

Doki Doki Finance Profile

DOKI is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2020. Doki Doki Finance’s total supply is 50,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,979 coins. Doki Doki Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@dokidoki.finance . The official website for Doki Doki Finance is dokidoki.finance . Doki Doki Finance’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. DOKI is the ecosystem token of Doki Doki Finance and can be used to stake and earn rewards in its Dstake pools. “

Buying and Selling Doki Doki Finance

