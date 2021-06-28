Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Dollar General by 146.7% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DG. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.39.

DG stock opened at $211.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.81. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $225.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.