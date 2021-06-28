Dora Factory (DORA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.04 Million

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Dora Factory coin can currently be purchased for about $4.99 or 0.00014496 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dora Factory has a total market capitalization of $7.79 million and $11.04 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dora Factory has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00054696 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003273 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00020175 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.08 or 0.00660139 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000316 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00038708 BTC.

About Dora Factory

Dora Factory is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,561,334 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

