DP Poland (LON:DPP) Trading Down 2.9%

DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP) fell 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.50 ($0.11). 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 274,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.75 ($0.11).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.40, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of £49.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07.

DP Poland Company Profile (LON:DPP)

DP Poland Plc owns and operates restaurants in Poland. It offers pizzas such as classic pizza, premium pizza, calzone, pasta, baked pasta, salads, appetizers, roman pizza, and desserts and drinks. It also offers ordering pizza online or by phone. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Warsaw, Poland.

