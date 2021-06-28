Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Upgraded to Buy at HSBC

Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) was upgraded by HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dr. Martens in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Dr. Martens in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Dr. Martens in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Dr. Martens has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Dr. Martens alerts:

Shares of DOCMF opened at $7.07 on Monday. Dr. Martens has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.80.

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Martens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Martens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.