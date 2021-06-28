Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 8.9% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2,066.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,058,000 after acquiring an additional 94,125 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.9% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $2,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $71.89 on Monday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 1 year low of $51.12 and a 1 year high of $74.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.08 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 14.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RDY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products.

