Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,668 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $5,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 55.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 25.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. 10.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RDY stock opened at $71.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.08 and a beta of 0.45. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a twelve month low of $51.12 and a twelve month high of $74.42.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 14.32%. Research analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

RDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products.

