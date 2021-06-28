Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €83.24 ($97.93).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Independent Research set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €84.20 ($99.06) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of ETR:DRW3 traded up €1.75 ($2.06) on Monday, hitting €81.60 ($96.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,804. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €60.70 ($71.41) and a 12 month high of €89.10 ($104.82). The firm has a market capitalization of $701.76 million and a P/E ratio of 7.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €75.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.75.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

