Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,543 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.8% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 15,989 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,265 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 40.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,429 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. High Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 7.2% during the first quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

SIMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of SIMO stock opened at $63.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.62. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $35.13 and a 1 year high of $74.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.96%.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

