Duality Advisers LP Has $739,000 Stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,499 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 13.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 37.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 73,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 19,743 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 60.2% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 160,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 60,236 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 24.4% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,791,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,743,000 after purchasing an additional 547,724 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HPP stock opened at $28.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -721.07, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.36. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $192.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.36%.

Several research firms recently commented on HPP. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.94.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

