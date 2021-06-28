Duality Advisers LP Invests $541,000 in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 39,061 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Covanta by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,258,107 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,779,000 after purchasing an additional 185,982 shares during the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Covanta during the first quarter valued at $1,214,000. Epiq Partners LLC increased its position in Covanta by 13.6% during the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 85,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Covanta during the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Covanta by 4.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 585,049 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 25,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Covanta alerts:

NYSE:CVA opened at $17.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.38. Covanta Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $18.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 443.36 and a beta of 1.38.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Covanta had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.63 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -152.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covanta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Covanta Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.