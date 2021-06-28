Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 19.1% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 409,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,914,000 after buying an additional 65,873 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 69.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 207,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 85,320 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 11.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 28,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 836,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,272,000 after buying an additional 315,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $60,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $694,892.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SFM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $26.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.26. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $29.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

