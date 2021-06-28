Duality Advisers LP Purchases 37,844 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 234.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 37,844 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIM. FMR LLC raised its stake in Chimera Investment by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,468,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,521,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Chimera Investment by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 524,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after buying an additional 88,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chimera Investment by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,243,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,250,000 after buying an additional 1,140,795 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chimera Investment by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 19,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Chimera Investment by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Chimera Investment stock opened at $15.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 10.01. Chimera Investment Co. has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $15.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.01.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $135.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.06 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 61.53%. Chimera Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

CIM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Chimera Investment from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Chimera Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.