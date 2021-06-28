Duality Advisers LP Sells 40,198 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 55.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,198 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GTN. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 1st quarter worth $1,285,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 442,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after buying an additional 114,980 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,655,000 after buying an additional 105,476 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gray Television alerts:

NYSE:GTN opened at $23.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.05. Gray Television, Inc. has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $24.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Gray Television had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is 8.67%.

In other news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 27,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $553,953.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 214,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,284,300.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. sold 49,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,173.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,287,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,150,232.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,370 shares of company stock valued at $2,964,326. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Gray Television Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.