Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 20.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,246 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 8.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 62.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $99.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.25. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.07.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

In other news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,161.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $362,277.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

