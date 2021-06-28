Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,172 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Duke Realty worth $11,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,627,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,418,000. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,156,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,168,000 after buying an additional 1,347,417 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,975,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,799,000 after buying an additional 1,151,867 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,462,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,271,000 after buying an additional 834,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRE opened at $48.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.68. Duke Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $49.72.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.11%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DRE. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

In related news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,135,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

