Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires 102,033 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 317.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 102,033 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $948,279,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,805,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,812,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,426,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $104,873,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $14.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of -14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.99. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. Research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

