Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $1.64 Million Investment in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,507 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NICE. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NICE in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 62.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NICE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $261.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.85.

Shares of NICE opened at $243.54 on Monday. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $182.74 and a 52 week high of $288.73. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $228.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. Analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

