Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 17,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth $95,234,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 621,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,014,000 after purchasing an additional 250,006 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,187,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,448,000 after purchasing an additional 177,508 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Globe Life by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,068,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,469,000 after purchasing an additional 166,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Globe Life by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,351,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,344,000 after buying an additional 118,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Globe Life news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total transaction of $1,394,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,126,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $1,751,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,810,779.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,506,740. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

GL stock opened at $98.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.14. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.47 and a twelve month high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

GL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

