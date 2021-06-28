Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Raises Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

AEP opened at $84.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.09. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEP. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,264 shares in the company, valued at $11,568,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $1,331,860.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,421,313.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,335,183. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

