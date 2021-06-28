Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Appian by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter worth $625,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Appian by 356.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 8,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

APPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie raised shares of Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $139.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.02 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.71. Appian Co. has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Appian had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $1,344,844.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at $17,830,196.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $258,413.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,538.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,033 shares of company stock valued at $2,425,069. 43.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

