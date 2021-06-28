E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EONGY. Citigroup upgraded shares of E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of E.On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

EONGY stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.83. 29,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. E.On has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $12.99.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.18 billion during the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 18.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that E.On will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

