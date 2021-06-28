Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Shares Gap Down to $53.01

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $53.01, but opened at $50.86. Eagle Bulk Shipping shares last traded at $49.28, with a volume of 6,724 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EGLE. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $612.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.24.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $69.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.45 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 1,343 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $71,219.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,731,336.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 7,213 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $378,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,647 shares of company stock valued at $5,479,605. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $16,150,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 337.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

