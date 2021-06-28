Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Shares Gap Down to $53.01

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $53.01, but opened at $50.86. Eagle Bulk Shipping shares last traded at $49.28, with a volume of 6,724 shares changing hands.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on EGLE. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.
The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $612.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.24.
In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 1,343 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $71,219.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,731,336.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 7,213 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $378,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,647 shares of company stock valued at $5,479,605. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $16,150,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 337.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE)
Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.
