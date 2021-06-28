Earth Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLTS) Short Interest Update

Earth Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLTS) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 92.6% from the May 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLTS traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 74,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,135. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01. Earth Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.15.

Get Earth Life Sciences alerts:

Earth Life Sciences Company Profile

Earth Life Sciences Inc operates in transportation software market. The company is based in Reno, Nevada.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Earth Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earth Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.