EasyFi (EASY) Price Hits $2.68

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. During the last week, EasyFi has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. One EasyFi coin can now be bought for about $2.68 or 0.00007814 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EasyFi has a total market cap of $6.76 million and $562,939.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About EasyFi

EasyFi (CRYPTO:EASY) is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

EasyFi Coin Trading

