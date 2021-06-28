eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 40.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,653 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in eBay were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in eBay by 387.9% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the first quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in eBay by 222.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in eBay by 117.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

EBAY stock opened at $67.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.36 and a 52 week high of $68.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

A number of research analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.04.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

