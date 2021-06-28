EDUCare Market Cap Hits $3.94 Million (EKT)

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One EDUCare coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, EDUCare has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. EDUCare has a market cap of $3.94 million and $819,231.00 worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00055191 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00020072 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $230.43 or 0.00666952 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000316 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00039022 BTC.

EDUCare Coin Profile

EDUCare (EKT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDUCare’s official website is ekt8.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

Buying and Selling EDUCare

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDUCare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDUCare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

