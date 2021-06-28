Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) versus Nicox (OTCMKTS:NICXF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) and Nicox (OTCMKTS:NICXF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Eisai shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Eisai and Nicox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eisai 6.56% 5.99% 4.03% Nicox N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eisai and Nicox’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eisai $6.09 billion 5.15 $395.92 million $1.39 76.09 Nicox $9.25 million 18.45 -$21.19 million N/A N/A

Eisai has higher revenue and earnings than Nicox.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Eisai and Nicox, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eisai 0 1 2 0 2.67 Nicox 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Eisai has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nicox has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eisai beats Nicox on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eisai

Eisai Co., Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures. The company also provides Lyrica for pain treatment; Dayvigo, an anti-insomnia drug for the treatment of adults with insomnia; Lenvima, an anticancer agent/molecular targeted medicine for the treatment of thyroid cancer, renal cell carcinoma in combination with everolimus, and hepatocellular carcinoma; and Halaven, an anticancer agent/microtubule dynamics inhibitor for the treatment of breast cancer and liposarcoma. In addition, it offers Pariet, a proton-pump inhibitor for the treatment of gastric and duodenal ulcers, reflux esophagitis, and eradication of Helicobacter pylori infections, etc.; Humira, a fully human anti-TNF-a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis; and Chocola BB plus, a vitamin B2 preparation for rough skin and stomatitis, as well as various products, which include third-class OTC drugs, designated quasi-drugs, and food with nutrient function. Eisai Co., Ltd. has a research collaboration agreement with Wren Therapeutics Ltd. for the discovery of small molecules that target synuclein for the potential treatment of synucleinopathies, including Parkinson's disease and dementia with Lewy bodies; and a collaboration with BioLabs for the launch of the Eisai Innovation Center BioLabs, a shared lab and office space for start-ups to innovate in the field of neurological diseases. The company was formerly known as Nihon Eisai Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Eisai Co., Ltd. in 1955. Eisai Co., Ltd. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Nicox

Nicox S.A., an ophthalmology company, develops solutions to maintain ocular health in France and internationally. It offers VYZULTA, a latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic solution for open angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; ZERVIATE, a cetirizine ophthalmic solution for the treatment of ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis; and NCX 4280, an ophthalmic solution that targets morning eye congestion. The company also develops NCX 470, a nitric oxide (NO)-donating candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the lowering of intraocular pressure in patients with open angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and NCX 4251, a patented formulation of fluticasone propionate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute exacerbations of blepharitis. Its research product pipeline includes NO-donating phosphodiesterase-5 inhibitors. The company has collaborations with Bausch + Lomb and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Nicox S.A. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Valbonne, France.

