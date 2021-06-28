Elgethun Capital Management Boosts Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,882 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV makes up about 2.0% of Elgethun Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $5,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,402,063 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $88,120,000 after buying an additional 26,129 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 38.9% during the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 137,559 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $8,646,000 after purchasing an additional 38,558 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,685 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 51.4% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,163 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BUD stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.33. 4,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,583. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $48.22 and a 1 year high of $79.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $149.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.55.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.04%.

BUD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus boosted their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

