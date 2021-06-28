Elgethun Capital Management Boosts Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,882 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV makes up about 2.0% of Elgethun Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $5,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,402,063 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $88,120,000 after buying an additional 26,129 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 38.9% during the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 137,559 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $8,646,000 after purchasing an additional 38,558 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,685 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 51.4% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,163 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.77% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BUD stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.33. 4,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,583. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $48.22 and a 1 year high of $79.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $149.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.55.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.04%.
BUD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus boosted their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.67.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).
Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.