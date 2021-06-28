Elgethun Capital Management Sells 20,288 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Elgethun Capital Management decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,288 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.2% of Elgethun Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,440,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,896,852,000 after acquiring an additional 925,022 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,434,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,633,113,000 after acquiring an additional 602,639 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,501,714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM traded down $1.42 on Monday, reaching $152.63. The stock had a trading volume of 144,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,758,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $90.78 and a 1-year high of $167.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

In other news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $1,968,792.30. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

