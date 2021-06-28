Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Brokerages expect Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to post $1.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.05 and the lowest is $1.77. Eli Lilly and reported earnings per share of $1.89 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full-year earnings of $7.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.47 to $9.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eli Lilly and.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.21.

NYSE LLY traded down $2.00 on Monday, hitting $228.22. 2,507,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,011,473. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Eli Lilly and has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $239.37. The company has a market cap of $218.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total transaction of $56,071,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,632,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,613,506,157.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 1,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 363,158 shares of company stock valued at $81,195,348 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,859,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

