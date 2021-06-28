Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.
Ellington Financial has decreased its dividend by 28.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ellington Financial has a payout ratio of 80.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.2%.
NYSE EFC opened at $19.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 30.47 and a current ratio of 30.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.68. Ellington Financial has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The firm has a market cap of $851.12 million, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 2.19.
Several equities research analysts have commented on EFC shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ellington Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.06.
About Ellington Financial
Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.
