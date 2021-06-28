Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Ellington Financial has decreased its dividend by 28.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ellington Financial has a payout ratio of 80.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.2%.

NYSE EFC opened at $19.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 30.47 and a current ratio of 30.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.68. Ellington Financial has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The firm has a market cap of $851.12 million, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 2.19.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 172.10%. The firm had revenue of $28.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EFC shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ellington Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.06.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

