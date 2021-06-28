Employees Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 118.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 84,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Eaton were worth $21,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Eaton in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 110.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eaton from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.59.

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,086,928.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,294,838.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $146.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $84.67 and a 1 year high of $149.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

