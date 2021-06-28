Employees Retirement System of Texas Buys 104,000 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Duke Realty were worth $18,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

DRE opened at $48.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $49.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.68. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.10, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.53.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 67.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duke Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

In other Duke Realty news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $2,135,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

See Also: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.